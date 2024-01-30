Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has admitted that Miguel Almiron is not ‘100 percent’ fit ahead of his side’s clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park. Almiron missed the FA Cup win over Fulham at the weekend through illness and was a doubt heading to the Midlands.

However, the Paraguayan has been named on the bench for tonight’s game, despite Howe admitting pre-match that he would have to ‘manage’ his minutes. Speaking to TNT Sports, Howe said: “Miggy’s still not 100 percent but he’s well enough to be involved, so we will have to choose his minutes carefully. Jacob did really well on Saturday so we are delighted to have the pair of them available.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy will start on the right wing for Newcastle whilst Alexander Isak, who scored a brace against Villa in the reverse fixture in the opening game of the season, will lead the line for the Magpies. Almiron’s inclusion in the matchday squad does mean that a potential move to the Saudi Pro League is very unlikely this month.