‘Not 100%’ - Eddie Howe makes surprising Miguel Almiron fitness admission ahead of Aston Villa clash
Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has welcomed back one of his key players for the trip to Villa Park.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eddie Howe has admitted that Miguel Almiron is not ‘100 percent’ fit ahead of his side’s clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park. Almiron missed the FA Cup win over Fulham at the weekend through illness and was a doubt heading to the Midlands.
However, the Paraguayan has been named on the bench for tonight’s game, despite Howe admitting pre-match that he would have to ‘manage’ his minutes. Speaking to TNT Sports, Howe said: “Miggy’s still not 100 percent but he’s well enough to be involved, so we will have to choose his minutes carefully. Jacob did really well on Saturday so we are delighted to have the pair of them available.”
Jacob Murphy will start on the right wing for Newcastle whilst Alexander Isak, who scored a brace against Villa in the reverse fixture in the opening game of the season, will lead the line for the Magpies. Almiron’s inclusion in the matchday squad does mean that a potential move to the Saudi Pro League is very unlikely this month.
The Saudi Arabian transfer window closes today and despite interest from Al Shabab FC and Al Ahli, Almiron will remain at St James’ Park. Almiron has scored five goals in all competitions this season with his last goal coming during Newcastle’s last Premier League win against Fulham last month.