Newcastle United have appointed a new coach at academy level.

Jack Brazil has been appointed as Newcastle’s new Under-16s lead coach, starting July 1. He follows on from long-serving coach, Ian Bogie, whose departure from the club was confirmed back in January.

Newcastle advertised for the Under-16s role shortly after Bogie’s departure, with Brazil the club’s chosen candidate for the role.

The 30-year-old will join Newcastle after a three-year stint at PSV Eindhoven’s academy in the Netherlands. He has previously worked at Valerenga in Norway and the Cayman Islands.

Brazil confirmed his upcoming appointment at Newcastle via social media.

He wrote: “On July 1st I will start a new role at Newcastle United as U16 Lead Coach⚽️. “Very excited and grateful for the opportunity to work at such a well supported, forward thinking club in a football crazy city ⚫️⚪️.”

The UEFA A-Licensed coach hails from Epsom and returns to England after almost eight years of coaching across Europe and the Caribbean.

In addition to Brazil’s arrival, Newcastle could also soon be looking for a new Under-18s coach with Graeme Carrick linked with joining his brother Michael Carrick as part of Middlesbrough’s coaching staff.

Newcastle have given Middlesbrough permission to speak to their Under-18s coach over a potential move to the Riverside Stadium this summer. It comes after Boro assistant manager Aaron Danks looks set to join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.