Newcastle United will by flying to Australia straight after the final match of the Premier League season at Brentford on Sunday.

Newcastle United’s season may officially be over on Sunday but the work for Eddie Howe and his players continues as they fly to Australia.

The Magpies will face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 22 May (10:45am BST) at Melbourne Cricket Ground before facing an A-League All Stars XI on May 24 at the Marvel Stadium. It’s a post-season schedule Newcastle and England right-back Kieran Trippier described as ‘not ideal’ after a busy season of football.

“It's finish the [Brentford] game and we're straight on the plane,” Howe said. “Very quick turnaround but we're not focusing on that currently. We're focusing on the game which has to take every ounce of our attention.”

Newcastle head into the Brentford game looking to secure European qualification. A victory would guarantee a top-seven finish and could be enough to sneak into the top-six should Chelsea lose against Bournemouth on the final day.

Finishing seventh would see Newcastle’s European fate decided by the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City later this month.

After the trip to Australia, Newcastle’s players will have a summer break before returning to pre-season in July. The Magpies already have two friendlies lined up in Japan ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season as well as a trip to Germany to train at Adidas’ headquarters.

