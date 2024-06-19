Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Hall is set to officially become a Newcastle United player on July 1.

The 19-year-old defender spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Newcastle from Chelsea which included £28million obligation to buy at the end of the season. Hall made 22 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions during the season, scoring twice.

The obligation to buy terms in Hall’s loan were subject to performance-related criteria that were triggered during the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite being named as a contracted player on Chelsea’s retained list this month, he is set to complete a permanent transfer to Newcastle in July.

In the meantime, Hall is staying at Newcastle and has even been modelling the new 2024-25 kit despite technically still being contracted to Chelsea. The teenager can be seen wearing the new shirt on Newcastle’s club website.

Hall’s bio on the club website states: “Capped by England at youth level, the versatile Hall spent 2023-24 on loan at St. James’ Park, making 22 appearances and scoring twice – both against Manchester United – and is set to complete a permanent move to Tyneside from Chelsea this summer.”

He was also filmed at St James’ Park recording a promotional video alongside Tino Livramento that was shared on social media.

Lewis Hall pictured in the new Newcastle United home shirt. | NUFC

Other than the updated bio on the club website, there has been no official update regarding Hall from Newcastle.

When asked about Hall’s situation last month, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: “We can give you an update on that pretty soon.”

Howe has previously stated that Hall is a ‘long-term’ signing for the club and was delighted with his progress after a tricky start to his loan spell.

“I think for any player when you come to a new club, especially for someone so young, it’s natural there will be a settling in period and adjustment, not just in terms of the training but in terms of his life, how he feels, how comfortable he feels,” Howe admitted. “There is always a process to go through, you don’t just land here… even Bruno [Guimaraes], he didn’t just land here and play straight away, he had to adjust and people forget that.

“I think he’s done really well to commit and have consistency in his work even when no doubt he was frustrated that things weren’t happening from him quicker than he wanted.