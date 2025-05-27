Newcastle United are facing a potentially pivotal summer transfer window as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

The importance of what lies ahead for Newcastle United was certainly not lost on Magpies manager Eddie Howe in the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat against Everton.

Understandably torn between the disappointment of his side’s performance and the elation and relief of qualifying for the Champions League for a second time in his reign on Tyneside, Howe seemed to be as confused as anyone inside St James Park after a somewhat surreal final day to the Premier League season.

Despite the clearly conflicted emotions whirring around in his mind, clarity and clearness came to the fore as Howe assessed what impact the events of the upcoming summer months could have on his chances of building on what has been a historic season for the Magpies and the man that has transformed them from relegation candidates to history makers.

“The power of the Champions League and the pull of the Champions League is huge,” explained Howe. “We can’t get away from that. The excitement this will bring the people here, and of course it’s a selling point for us now, it’s an opportunity to sell that dream to future players that might be considering coming to us.”

In the ever-changing world of the summer transfer window, dreaming is the easy part, making those dreams a reality is the difficult part.

Howe continued: “Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long. That’s always been my thought and my message on recruitment really because you can have a period when you think you have time - but then you look around quickly and you see that time has elapsed and you missed opportunities you won’t get again.”

Transfer meeting

The Magpies boss confirmed he was to meet with chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and the St James Park hierarchy just hours after his side hand landed a spot at European football’s top table as they look to plan what lies ahead in the summer transfer window. If Howe’s calls for speed and dynamism in the market were a pre-meeting warning, it is a warning that should be heeded by the United owners.

As should the post-match words of club captain Bruno Guimaraes, who believed in the project offered to him during some darker times and has played an integral role in guiding Newcastle into a brighter future.

"We have improved a lot, but I think we’re not at the level that I want,” the Brazil international told Sky Sports as the Magpies players celebrated alongside their families on the St James Park pitch. “I think for next season, we are going to need more players to be honest with you because I think the squad is a little bit short. We have seen it last year when we played in the Champions League, we lost some players for injury and then it was busy for us.”

“A football squad has to evolve”

There is believed to be confidence and belief that Newcastle are emerging from their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and although no blank cheques will be written this summer, they are in a better place to enable Howe to continue building the unquestionable momentum built up by the historic events of the last six months.

The United boss also has to play his own part by displaying a ruthless and clinical approach that was conspicuous by its absence as his players laboured to their final day defeat against Everton. Tough decisions must be made on several players that have played a part in the resurgence in fortunes at St James Park - but may now feel they are approaching a natural end of their time in black and white.

To his credit, Howe admitted as such in his post-match press conference.

“Change is a natural process you got through,” explained the former Bournemouth boss. “A football squad has to evolve, it has to change. The same people coming back to form the same squad is not healthy. But that’s always very difficult to do because you’re losing people that have given you, in some cases, absolutely everything in every moment, every training session and every game, some people that have done unbelievable things to help you achieve success. But sometimes the best thing to do for you and for them is to actually part ways. It’s not necessarily a negative thing for either party.”

Sensible offers

The future of Callum Wilson remains high on the agenda as the experienced striker enters the final weeks of his current deal. The England international cut an emotional figure on the St James Park pitch after Sunday’s game and Howe has confirmed talks are planned with his representatives. Recent reports from The Athletic have suggested Wilson could be offered an incentivised deal after United opted against triggering an option in his current contract. Kieran Trippier may see a natural end to his time on Tyneside after he has played a major role in guiding the Magpies to a long-awaited trophy and another tilt in the Champions League.

Academy product Sean Longstaff did not appear to be waving goodbye after Sunday’s loss - but speculation over interest from Everton and Leeds United continues and the midfielder represents pure profit on the balance sheet, meaning a sensible offer could be considered. Matt Targett, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Martin Dubravka could also leave the club if the right offer is received during the summer months. It could be far from beyond the realms of possibility that strong bids for the likes of Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock would also force some internal debate from the St James Park hierarchy.

The cogs of the summer transfer market are already whirring

Despite the overwhelming positive outcome of Sunday afternoon, Newcastle’s shortcomings were painfully obvious and showcased exactly where their priorities must lie this summer. A high-class and younger option at centre-back is on the agenda, as is a right-sided winger despite Jacob Murphy’s impressive output throughout the season. Alexander Isak requires cover and competition in equal measures as he looks to build on an outstanding season that has established the Sweden international as one of the Premier League’s most feared strikers, despite his low key end to the campaign. New competition will be found for Nick Pope to ensure the England international does not become too comfortable in his current role as Howe’s number one goalkeeper.

The cogs of the summer transfer market are already whirring as those at the top end of the Premier League look to challenge once again and those that have suffered underwhelming and abysmal seasons look to rebuild. At all levels of the club, Newcastle must be united in their attempts to strengthen as they look to carry the momentum of a truly remarkable season into another exciting campaign at St James Park.