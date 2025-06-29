The Premier League agreed a record £6.7 billion broadcasting deal with Sky Sports and TNT Sports that will get underway this season.

Newcastle United and Sunderland will be subjected to a number of new ‘innovations’ during the new Premier League season.

After securing fourth place in their first season under new head coach Regis Le Bris, Sunderland ended their eight-year absence from the top flight via the Championship play-offs as the Black Cats saw off Coventry City in a two-legged semi-final before coming from a goal down to beat Sheffield United in the final.

Their return to the top tier means the return of Tyne-Wear derbies in the Premier League for the first time in nine years after the last top flight meeting of the two sides came with a 1-1 draw at St James Park in March 2016 as an Alekandar Mitrovic equaliser cancelled out a goal from Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

The release of the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures last week brought confirmation the first derby of the campaign will come at the Stadium of Light in mid-December and the return fixture on Tyneside will take place in March. Both fixtures seem highly likely to be selected for live television broadcast by either Sky Sports or TNT Sports - and that will mean both clubs will have to contend with some new aspects of broadcasting that are set to be introduced during the new campaign.

The Daily Telegraph have reported the broadcasters are looking to introduce a number of ‘US-style innovations’ after the league asked their 20 member clubs to allow increased access after they agreed a record £6.7 billion broadcasting deal that begins this season.

The most surprising element set to be introduced is pitchside interviews with players after they have been subtituted during the game once they have cooled down. However, the new innovations will also take viewers closer to the action with Steadicams set to enter the field of play to get close to goal celebrations - although they will only be permitted ‘a matter of seconds’ before they return pitchside. Broadcasters have also requested to granted access to changing rooms - although the report has suggested some managers ‘have been resistant’ to such a move.

What has been said about the record Premier League broadcasting deal?

Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, said: “As longstanding and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world‑class coverage and programming. We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

“The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week.”

