AI predicts every remaining 24/25 Premier League fixture - here's where Newcastle United, Forest & co finish
The win puts Newcastle’s fate in their own hands regarding Champions League qualification with four games left to play.
Eddie Howe’s side are just two points inside the top five, meaning any slip-up would give their rivals the opportunity to pounce and leapfrog them in the table.
The Magpies are third, a point ahead of Manchester City in fourth and two ahead of Chelsea in fifth. They are also two points ahead of Nottingham Forest in sixth, though they have a game in hand against Brentford on Thursday evening.
Aston Villa still have a chance of Champions League qualification but currently sit three points outside of the top five with four games to play.
With the relegation battle and Premier League title already tied up, the race for Europe in the only remaining competitive battle in the division heading into the final month of the campaign.
For the first time ever, the top five clubs in the Premier League are guaranteed Champions League qualification on league position alone following a UEFA coefficient rule introduced last season. That would see the Europa League spot drop to sixth place, while the second Europa League spot will either drop to seventh or go to Crystal Palace should they beat Man City in the FA Cup final.
Should Man City win the FA Cup, Newcastle’s Conference League qualification spot earned by winning the Carabao Cup will drop to eighth place. More Champions League places could also be granted should Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League.
In anticipation of an intriguing end to the season and battle for Champions League qualification, we briefed X’s Grok AI with comprehensive information on each Premier League side in order to predict the final matches of the current campaign and final standings - here are the results...
20th: Southampton
Current: 20th, 11 pts, GD: -55 (25 GF, 80 GA)
Fixtures:
Leicester (A) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)
Man City (H) – 0-3 (L, +0, +0/+3)
Everton (A) – 0-2 (L, +0, +0/+2)
Arsenal (H) – 0-4 (L, +0, +0/+4)
Points Gained: +1
Final: 12 pts
Final GD: -64 (26 GF, 90 GA)
19th: Ipswich Town
Current: 18th, 21 pts, GD: -41 (33 GF, 74 GA)
Fixtures:
Everton (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Brentford (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Leicester (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
West Ham (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Points Gained: +0
Final: 21 pts
Final GD: -45 (37 GF, 82 GA)
18th: Leicester City
Current: 19th, 18 pts, GD: -49 (27 GF, 76 GA)
Fixtures:
Southampton (H) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)
Nottm Forest (A) – 0-3 (L, +0, +0/+3)
Ipswich (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Bournemouth (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Points Gained: +4
Final: 22 pts
Final GD: -52 (31 GF, 83 GA)
17th: Manchester United
Current: 14th, 39 pts, GD: -8 (39 GF, 47 GA)
Fixtures:
Brentford (A) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)
West Ham (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Chelsea (A) – 1-3 (L, +0, +1/+3)
Aston Villa (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Points Gained: +1
Final: 40 pts
Final GD: -12 (43 GF, 55 GA)
16th: Tottenham Hotspur
Current: 16th, 37 pts, GD: +6 (62 GF, 56 GA)
Fixtures:
West Ham (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Crystal Palace (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Aston Villa (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Brighton (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Points Gained: +4
Final: 41 pts
Final GD: +5 (68 GF, 63 GA)
15th: Everton
Current: 15th, 38 pts, GD: -7 (34 GF, 41 GA)
Fixtures:
Ipswich (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Fulham (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Southampton (H) – 2-0 (W, +3, +2/+0)
Newcastle (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Points Gained: +6
Final: 44 pts
Final GD: -6 (40 GF, 46 GA)
14th: West Ham United
Current: 17th, 36 pts, GD: -19 (39 GF, 58 GA)
Fixtures:
Tottenham (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Man United (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Nottm Forest (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Ipswich (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Points Gained: +9
Final: 45 pts
Final GD: -17 (46 GF, 63 GA)
13th: Crystal Palace
Current: 12th, 45 pts, GD: -4 (43 GF, 47 GA)
Fixtures:
Nottm Forest (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Wolves (H) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)
Liverpool (A) – 1-3 (L, +0, +1/+3)
Points Gained: +1
Final: 46 pts
Final GD: -7 (46 GF, 53 GA)
12th: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Current: 13th, 41 pts, GD: -10 (51 GF, 61 GA)
Fixtures:
Man City (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Brighton (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Crystal Palace (A) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)
Brentford (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Points Gained: +8
Final: 49 pts
Final GD: -8 (58 GF, 66 GA)
11th: Brentford
Current: 11th, 46 pts, GD: +6 (56 GF, 50 GA)
Fixtures:
Nottm Forest (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Man United (H) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)
Ipswich (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Fulham (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Wolves (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Points Gained: +5
Final: 51 pts
Final GD: +5 (63 GF, 58 GA)
10th: Brighton & Hove Albion
Current: 9th, 51 pts, GD: +1 (56 GF, 55 GA)
Fixtures:
Newcastle (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Wolves (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Tottenham (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Points Gained: +1
Final: 52 pts
Final GD: -1 (60 GF, 61 GA)
9th: Bournemouth
Current: 10th, 50 pts, GD: +12 (53 GF, 41 GA)
Fixtures:
Arsenal (A) – 1-3 (L, +0, +1/+3)
Aston Villa (H) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)
Man City (A) – 1-3 (L, +0, +1/+3)
Leicester (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Points Gained: +4
Final: 54 pts
Final GD: +9 (58 GF, 49 GA)
8th: Fulham
Current: 8th, 51 pts, GD: +4 (50 GF, 46 GA)
Fixtures:
Aston Villa (A) – 0-2 (L, +0, +0/+2)
Everton (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Brentford (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Man City (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Points Gained: +4
Final: 55 pts
Final GD: +2 (55 GF, 53 GA)
7th: Chelsea
Current: 5th, 60 pts, GD: +19 (59 GF, 40 GA)
Fixtures:
Liverpool (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Newcastle (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Man United (H) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)
Nottm Forest (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Points Gained: +5
Final: 65 pts
Final GD: +20 (67 GF, 47 GA)
6th: Aston Villa
Current: 7th, 57 pts, GD: +5 (54 GF, 49 GA)
Fixtures:
Fulham (H) – 2-0 (W, +3, +2/+0)
Bournemouth (A) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)
Tottenham (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Man United (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Points Gained: +10
Final: 67 pts
Final GD: +9 (61 GF, 52 GA)
5th: Newcastle United
Current: 3rd, 62 pts, GD: +21 (65 GF, 44 GA)
Fixtures:
Brighton (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Chelsea (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Arsenal (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Everton (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Points Gained: +7
Final: 69 pts
Final GD: +22 (72 GF, 50 GA)
4th: Manchester City
Current: 4th, 61 pts, GD: +23 (66 GF, 43 GA)
Fixtures:
Wolves (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Southampton (A) – 3-0 (W, +3, +3/+0)
Bournemouth (H) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)
Fulham (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Points Gained: +10
Final: 71 pts
Final GD: +34 (76 GF, 47 GA)
3rd: Nottingham Forest
Current: 6th, 60 pts, GD: +14 (53 GF, 39 GA)
Fixtures:
Brentford (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Crystal Palace (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Leicester (H) – 3-0 (W, +3, +3/+0)
West Ham (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Chelsea (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)
Points Gained: +13
Final: 73 pts
Final GD: +25 (64 GF, 44 GA)
2nd: Arsenal
Current: 2nd, 67 pts, GD: +34 (63 GF, 29 GA)
Fixtures:
Bournemouth (H) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)
Liverpool (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)
Newcastle (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Southampton (A) – 4-0 (W, +3, +4/+0)
Points Gained: +9
Final: 76 pts
Final GD: +46 (73 GF, 33 GA)
1st: Liverpool
Current: 1st, 82 pts, GD: +48 (80 GF, 32 GA)
Fixtures:
Chelsea (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Arsenal (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)
Brighton (A) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)
Crystal Palace (H) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)
Points Gained: +12
Final: 94 pts
Final GD: +67 (90 GF, 37 GA)
