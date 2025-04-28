Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United climbed back up to third in the Premier League table with a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The win puts Newcastle’s fate in their own hands regarding Champions League qualification with four games left to play.

Eddie Howe’s side are just two points inside the top five, meaning any slip-up would give their rivals the opportunity to pounce and leapfrog them in the table.

The Magpies are third, a point ahead of Manchester City in fourth and two ahead of Chelsea in fifth. They are also two points ahead of Nottingham Forest in sixth, though they have a game in hand against Brentford on Thursday evening.

Aston Villa still have a chance of Champions League qualification but currently sit three points outside of the top five with four games to play.

With the relegation battle and Premier League title already tied up, the race for Europe in the only remaining competitive battle in the division heading into the final month of the campaign.

For the first time ever, the top five clubs in the Premier League are guaranteed Champions League qualification on league position alone following a UEFA coefficient rule introduced last season. That would see the Europa League spot drop to sixth place, while the second Europa League spot will either drop to seventh or go to Crystal Palace should they beat Man City in the FA Cup final.

Should Man City win the FA Cup, Newcastle’s Conference League qualification spot earned by winning the Carabao Cup will drop to eighth place. More Champions League places could also be granted should Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur win the Europa League.

In anticipation of an intriguing end to the season and battle for Champions League qualification, we briefed X’s Grok AI with comprehensive information on each Premier League side in order to predict the final matches of the current campaign and final standings - here are the results...

20th: Southampton

Current: 20th, 11 pts, GD: -55 (25 GF, 80 GA)

Fixtures:

Leicester (A) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)

Man City (H) – 0-3 (L, +0, +0/+3)

Everton (A) – 0-2 (L, +0, +0/+2)

Arsenal (H) – 0-4 (L, +0, +0/+4)

Points Gained: +1

Final: 12 pts

Final GD: -64 (26 GF, 90 GA)

19th: Ipswich Town

Current: 18th, 21 pts, GD: -41 (33 GF, 74 GA)

Fixtures:

Everton (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Brentford (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Leicester (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

West Ham (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Points Gained: +0

Final: 21 pts

Final GD: -45 (37 GF, 82 GA)

18th: Leicester City

Current: 19th, 18 pts, GD: -49 (27 GF, 76 GA)

Fixtures:

Southampton (H) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)

Nottm Forest (A) – 0-3 (L, +0, +0/+3)

Ipswich (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Bournemouth (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Points Gained: +4

Final: 22 pts

Final GD: -52 (31 GF, 83 GA)

17th: Manchester United

Current: 14th, 39 pts, GD: -8 (39 GF, 47 GA)

Fixtures:

Brentford (A) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)

West Ham (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Chelsea (A) – 1-3 (L, +0, +1/+3)

Aston Villa (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Points Gained: +1

Final: 40 pts

Final GD: -12 (43 GF, 55 GA)

16th: Tottenham Hotspur

Current: 16th, 37 pts, GD: +6 (62 GF, 56 GA)

Fixtures:

West Ham (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Crystal Palace (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Aston Villa (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Brighton (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Points Gained: +4

Final: 41 pts

Final GD: +5 (68 GF, 63 GA)

15th: Everton

Current: 15th, 38 pts, GD: -7 (34 GF, 41 GA)

Fixtures:

Ipswich (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Fulham (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Southampton (H) – 2-0 (W, +3, +2/+0)

Newcastle (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Points Gained: +6

Final: 44 pts

Final GD: -6 (40 GF, 46 GA)

14th: West Ham United

Current: 17th, 36 pts, GD: -19 (39 GF, 58 GA)

Fixtures:

Tottenham (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Man United (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Nottm Forest (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Ipswich (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Points Gained: +9

Final: 45 pts

Final GD: -17 (46 GF, 63 GA)

13th: Crystal Palace

Current: 12th, 45 pts, GD: -4 (43 GF, 47 GA)

Fixtures:

Nottm Forest (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Wolves (H) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)

Liverpool (A) – 1-3 (L, +0, +1/+3)

Points Gained: +1

Final: 46 pts

Final GD: -7 (46 GF, 53 GA)

12th: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Current: 13th, 41 pts, GD: -10 (51 GF, 61 GA)

Fixtures:

Man City (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Brighton (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Crystal Palace (A) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)

Brentford (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Points Gained: +8

Final: 49 pts

Final GD: -8 (58 GF, 66 GA)

11th: Brentford

Current: 11th, 46 pts, GD: +6 (56 GF, 50 GA)

Fixtures:

Nottm Forest (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Man United (H) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)

Ipswich (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Fulham (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Wolves (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Points Gained: +5

Final: 51 pts

Final GD: +5 (63 GF, 58 GA)

10th: Brighton & Hove Albion

Current: 9th, 51 pts, GD: +1 (56 GF, 55 GA)

Fixtures:

Newcastle (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Wolves (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Tottenham (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Points Gained: +1

Final: 52 pts

Final GD: -1 (60 GF, 61 GA)

9th: Bournemouth

Current: 10th, 50 pts, GD: +12 (53 GF, 41 GA)

Fixtures:

Arsenal (A) – 1-3 (L, +0, +1/+3)

Aston Villa (H) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)

Man City (A) – 1-3 (L, +0, +1/+3)

Leicester (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Points Gained: +4

Final: 54 pts

Final GD: +9 (58 GF, 49 GA)

8th: Fulham

Current: 8th, 51 pts, GD: +4 (50 GF, 46 GA)

Fixtures:

Aston Villa (A) – 0-2 (L, +0, +0/+2)

Everton (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Brentford (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Man City (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Points Gained: +4

Final: 55 pts

Final GD: +2 (55 GF, 53 GA)

7th: Chelsea

Current: 5th, 60 pts, GD: +19 (59 GF, 40 GA)

Fixtures:

Liverpool (H) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Newcastle (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Man United (H) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)

Nottm Forest (A) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Points Gained: +5

Final: 65 pts

Final GD: +20 (67 GF, 47 GA)

6th: Aston Villa

Current: 7th, 57 pts, GD: +5 (54 GF, 49 GA)

Fixtures:

Fulham (H) – 2-0 (W, +3, +2/+0)

Bournemouth (A) – 1-1 (D, +1, +1/+1)

Tottenham (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Man United (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Points Gained: +10

Final: 67 pts

Final GD: +9 (61 GF, 52 GA)

5th: Newcastle United

Current: 3rd, 62 pts, GD: +21 (65 GF, 44 GA)

Fixtures:

Brighton (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Chelsea (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Arsenal (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Everton (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Points Gained: +7

Final: 69 pts

Final GD: +22 (72 GF, 50 GA)

4th: Manchester City

Current: 4th, 61 pts, GD: +23 (66 GF, 43 GA)

Fixtures:

Wolves (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Southampton (A) – 3-0 (W, +3, +3/+0)

Bournemouth (H) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)

Fulham (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Points Gained: +10

Final: 71 pts

Final GD: +34 (76 GF, 47 GA)

3rd: Nottingham Forest

Current: 6th, 60 pts, GD: +14 (53 GF, 39 GA)

Fixtures:

Brentford (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Crystal Palace (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Leicester (H) – 3-0 (W, +3, +3/+0)

West Ham (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Chelsea (H) – 2-2 (D, +1, +2/+2)

Points Gained: +13

Final: 73 pts

Final GD: +25 (64 GF, 44 GA)

2nd: Arsenal

Current: 2nd, 67 pts, GD: +34 (63 GF, 29 GA)

Fixtures:

Bournemouth (H) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)

Liverpool (A) – 1-2 (L, +0, +1/+2)

Newcastle (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Southampton (A) – 4-0 (W, +3, +4/+0)

Points Gained: +9

Final: 76 pts

Final GD: +46 (73 GF, 33 GA)

1st: Liverpool

Current: 1st, 82 pts, GD: +48 (80 GF, 32 GA)

Fixtures:

Chelsea (A) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Arsenal (H) – 2-1 (W, +3, +2/+1)

Brighton (A) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)

Crystal Palace (H) – 3-1 (W, +3, +3/+1)

Points Gained: +12

Final: 94 pts

Final GD: +67 (90 GF, 37 GA)