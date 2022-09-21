Newcastle United supporters delighted with ‘fantastic’ fresh development at St James’s Park
Newcastle United supporters have been expressing their joy at the latest news to come out of the club.
Teenage midfielder Elliot Anderson has signed a new ‘long-term' contract at the club after breaking into Eddie Howe’s first team.
The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two last season and hadn’t featured for Newcastle under Howe until pre-season this summer.
It was there where Anderson impressed The Magpies coaching staff enough to keep him part of the first team plans for the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.
Since making his full Newcastle debut against Tranmere in the Carabao Cup last month, Anderson has impressed off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Crystal Palace as he awaits his first Premier League start.
Although the specific length of the player’s new contract hasn’t been disclosed by the club, fans were delighted to hear the news as they posted on Twitter:
@discotoon: “Proper club again but many will still moan! Get in.”
@GordonKelly: “Brilliant news. Any reason you are no longer disclosing contract lengths? Was the same with Eddie's.”
@dansmed4: “Can we put him back on the team sheet then please? Could have done with him on Saturday.”
@SLD_16: “Let’s hope he’s requested a minimum number of games per season as he deserves to play over some of those on the bench!”
@FirbyJ_: “Fantastic news, now get him loaned out to a top championship team in January, where he can get 60/70 mins week in week out then bed him in next season and let the lad loose, he’s not getting enough minutes with us at the moment.”
@J4rr4a: “I would play him in front of Willock/Fraser/Almiron personally.”
@seeknddtroyed: “Class news! So glad we have these owners with things like this with Ashley Elliot would have been out the door with the first opportunity a couple million was offered for him.”
@1MichaelJAustin: “This is fantastic! Elliot would’ve absolutely made the difference against Bournemouth if he’d been available. He brings something totally different to the overall attacking creativity within the squad + I’d like to see him get more mins against Fulham and Brentford.”