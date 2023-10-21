Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe’s side host a Crystal Palace team that sit just one place and one point below them in the Premier League table. St James’ Park will be the venue for the match, however, the game will not be shown on TV in the United Kingdom.

All but two of Newcastle’s Premier League games to date have been broadcast on television, however, their clash against Roy Hodgson’s side has not been selected for TV broadcast.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Why is Newcastle United v Crystal Palace not on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Crystal Palace was not chosen by TV broadcasters for live coverage in the United Kingdom. Any regular season game that isn’t picked for TV coverage and isn’t impacted by European fixtures, will kick-off at Saturday 3pm but won’t be shown on TV in the UK because of the ‘3pm football blackout’ rule.

What is the 3pm football blackout rule?

The 3pm football blackout rule states that no matches taking place in the UK between 2:45pm and 5:25pm can be shown live on TV. This rule was first introduced in the 1960’s with the intention of ensuring that fans still attended lower league games rather than staying at home to watch matches on TV.

The rule has come in for a fair amount of criticism in recent times with the UK being one of the only places in the world where supporters cannot watch 3pm games legally. Fans in other countries in Europe, Asia and beyond are able to legally watch Premier League matches that kick-off at 3pm.

Although this rule has come under fire, the Premier League will continue to adhere to it during their next set of TV broadcast deals which are currently out to tender. The deals, which will begin in 2025, will keep the 3pm blackout rule, meaning no change to this is likely to come into effect any time soon.

How can I follow the game?

