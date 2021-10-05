Newcastle United Supporters Trust sends strong message to Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley

It comes after a staggering 94.3% of NUST members voted in favour of the 60-year-old resigning from his head coach position.

The survey was conducted after Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, which left the club 19th in the Premier League table and without a win this season after seven matches.

Bruce himself has won just seven of his previous 37 games, leading to stadium chants of “we want Brucie out”.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust has sent a strong message to Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"The board of The Newcastle United Supporters Trust strongly encourage Newcastle United, and manager Steve Bruce to listen to the fans.

"The discontent amongst our fan base is completely justified, and the concerns fans raise are clear for all to see.

"The environment the club have set up inevitably leads to further anger in the stands and results in a toxic atmosphere for the players tasked with securing our Premier League status."

Bruce, before the defeat at Molineux, vowed not to walk away from the job.

He said: “Absolutely, 100% that I’m not going anywhere, to walk away from it.

"I keep getting asked the same question, and I keep telling you I’m not going to walk away from it.

"I have quit before in circumstances to maybe get another job, but I’ve certainly not (decided) to quit now just because it’s a bit noisy, that’s for sure. It’s not even on the agenda.”

Meanwhile, 95.9% of NUST members are not confident that Newcastle will retain their Premier League status.

The permanent arrival of Joe Willock from Arsenal was United’s only summer signing, though the club defended its transfer inactivity in a lengthy statement.

After a poor start, supporters are understandably fearing the worse.

NUST added: "These are alarming figures, which contradicts the club's own belief that the squad and manager are good enough to compete and improve on last season.