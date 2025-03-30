Newcastle United receive major Sven Botman injury hope amid Anthony Gordon fears

Both Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon will miss Newcastle United's clash with Brentford | Getty Images

Newcastle United face Brentford on Wednesday night - but Eddie Howe will be without a number of key players for that clash.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United begin their Premier League run-in against Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday night. After an international break post-Wembley triumph, Howe has finally been able to get his squad back into training - but there will be a few notable absentees when they take to the field on Wednesday. Here, we take a look at the list of players currently unavailable to Eddie Howe and when they are expected back in action:

Newcastle United injury list

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles lifted the Carabao Cup trophy high into the Wembley sky as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. There are hopes that he can feature again before the season concludes at the end of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lascelles hasn’t featured for a year after suffering the injury during their dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham at St James’ Park. Estimated return date = 25/05/25 v Everton (h)

Lewis Hall - foot injury

Hall has enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season at St James’ Park, but that was prematurely cut-short earlier this month when it was revealed that he needed surgery on a foot injury. That has now been completed and Hall will sit out the remainder of the campaign as he recovers. “Really sad moment for Lewis, he’s been excellent for us this season,” Howe told Sky Sports when asked about the defender’s injury earlier this month. “But he’s a really strong character and he will come back from it. It’s a really nasty injury, so we need to make sure he gets treated right and hopefully he will be back to full strength next season.” Estimated return date = 2025/26 pre-season training

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. The Dutchman was very close to making a return to action a few weeks ago, but it emerged in the final training session before the clash with Brighton that he would be forced to sit out for another eight weeks as fluid was drained from his knee.

However, an update this week has revealed hope that Botman can return earlier than the initial eight weeks that was scheduled for his return to action. Estimated return date = 26/04/25 v Ipswich Town (h)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon - suspension

Gordon will not feature against Brentford when Newcastle United make their return to action next month as he serves the final match of a three-game ban. Gordon’s red card against Brighton earlier this month meant he sat out of their win over West Ham and their Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool last weekend.

The former Everton man was forced to withdraw from international duty after sustaining a hip injury and an update on that knock is awaited. It is hoped that he can be fit enough to make his return to club action as soon as his suspension concludes. Estimated return date = 07/04/25 v Leicester City (a)