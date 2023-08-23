Newcastle United sweat over fitness of key player as training pictures reveal potential blow
Newcastle United v Liverpool: Eddie Howe’s side face another tough test at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).
The Magpies face Liverpool on Sunday knowing a win would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table. The Reds were the only side to do the double over Newcastle last season and haven’t tasted defeat at St James’ Park since December 2015.
Newcastle, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City last weekend, however, they may have to do that without one of their key men. Joelinton limped off at the Etihad Stadium and training photos posted by the club hint that the Brazilian may miss Sunday’s game.
Joelinton wasn’t pictured training with the group amid concerns the ever-reliant Brazilian may not feature against Liverpool. Speaking post-match about the injury picked up by Joelinton, Eddie Howe said: “No news. I know what you know, he didn’t move well when he came off the pitch. Fingers crossed he’s okay.”
Elsewhere, Lewis Hall, whose move to St James’ Park was confirmed on Tuesday, was heavily-featured and the teenager is available to make his Magpies debut this weekend. Hall made his Premier League debut for Chelsea at St James’ Park in November - his only previous appearance at the stadium.
Tino Livramento, who made a cameo appearance at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, is still awaiting his first taste of action at St James’ Park after being an unused substitute for their opening day of the season win over Aston Villa. Joe Willock and Emil Krafth remain the club’s only long-term absentees and neither are expected back in-action until after the September international break.