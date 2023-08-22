Lewis Hall’s Newcastle United ‘dream come true’ as Chelsea transfer confirmed

Lewis Hall joins Newcastle United on an initial loan-deal until the end of the season and will join the Magpies on a permanent basis next summer for a fee believed to be around £30m if certain performance related criteria are met. The 18-year-old becomes Newcastle’s fifth senior signing of the summer following the additions of Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

Hall’s move to Tyneside is a special one for him and his family who have deep rooted connections to the area. Narrating over a video of him and his family at St James’ Park posted by the club, Hall described just what it means to him to be joining Newcastle United.

“I came to the stadium when I was three years old.” Hall said. “To be back here and represent the club that has been a big part of my family is a dream come true.

“This club runs in my blood. My Dad is originally from the city so he’s absolutely buzzing.

“As soon as me and my brother were born, it was drilled into us that it was Newcastle and we were really happy with that. Obviously it’s a club with a lot of history and some big players playing for this club.

“I’m really happy to be wearing this shirt and hopefully we can make the fans proud.”

Lewis’ older brother Connor currently plays for Solihull Moors in the Vanarama National League having joined Andy Whing’s side this summer. Hall previously played for Chorley and shot to fame during their run to the FA Cup 4th Round in 2020/21, scoring the first goal in their 3rd Round win over Derby County.

Lewis Hall's brother Connor helped Chorley defeat Derby County in the 3rd round of the FA Cup in 2021.

When asked who he wanted Chorley to be paired up against in the 4th Round, Hall replied: "Obviously one of the biggest teams in England, Newcastle United.

“I'm a Newcastle fan so I'd love to play against them, but we've got to hope they beat Arsenal this round."