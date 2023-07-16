The new domestic football season is fast approaching with the 2023/24 Premier League campaign set to kick off in under one month.

Newcastle United kick off at home to Aston Villa but there is still plenty of time between now and then to make moves in the summer transfer window. With that in mind, reports coming out of Italy have said that the north east club have tabled a whopping £82 million bid for one of Europe’s most highly rated attackers.

Elsewhere, a former Newcastle and Liverpool star could be lining up in the Premier League once again next season with newly promoted Sheffield United reportedly interested in his signature. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Sunday, July 16:

Newcastle United ‘table’ incredible £82m bid for attacker

Reports coming out of Italy claim that Newcastle United have tabled a massive £82 million bid for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgia attacker, 22, is widely considered one of the brightest young stars in European football and was a Serie A winner last season.

The reported figure would represent another new record transfer fee for the Magpies as well as a huge investment in the individual. It is claimed that Napoli have not responded to United’s offer but that they are preparing for the new season with the winger as part of their plans.

Former Newcastle United star linked with Premier League newcomers

Per a report from The Sun, Sheffield United are weighing up a move for former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. The 23-year old joined Nottingham Forest in January after seven and a half seasons at St James’ Park but is thought to be out of favour at the City Ground.

