Newcastle United moved to fifth in the Premier League table as their fine run of form continued with a 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Murphy put Eddie Howe’s side ahead after just four minutes as Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff netted just before half time to give the hosts a comfortable 3-0 lead. Callum Wilson made it 4-0 after 66 minutes as the Magpies cruised to three points.

Since losing three games on the trot at the start of the season, Howe’s side are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions - winning six of those. As eyes start to turn towards the January window, Newcastle are already being linked with a host of names with the latest rumours rounded up below.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Phillips ‘allowed to leave’ Man City

Manchester City are set to allow Kalvin Phillips to leave the club in January amid links to Newcastle United and Everton, per a report from the Daily Star. The former Leeds United man has struggled to establish himself in Manchester since his £42m move last summer. He was an unused substitute for City’s 2-1 home win over Brighton.

Speaking about Phillips future, Guardiola said on Friday: “If he decides to do it [leave], then do it. If the agreement is not done, then he stays. He’s behaving incredibly. One of the most generous players I’ve ever seen – honestly, as I don’t want to compliment when players don’t play matches. Others are maybe problems in locker room – it’s completely the opposite.

“Every time he goes to national team with Gareth [Southgate] I’m the happiest man in the world. When he plays it’s a benefit for me. I don’t know what will happen with Kalvin because when the transfer window is open, nobody knows.”

Newcastle watch Valencia star

Newcastle United are among the clubs to have scouted Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in recent weeks, according to 90min. He has three goals and one assist in nine La Liga games this term but has also been watched by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.