Jon Dahl Tomasson is keen to raid Newcastle United, his former club, this summer, according to a report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dahl Tomasson – who had a spell at St James’ Park early in his playing career – is said to be planning for the departure of Thomas Kaminski this summer.

Darlow, signed from Nottingham Forest in 2014, had a successful half-season loan at Hull in the 2022/23 campaign, and the Championship club are keen to re-sign Darlow in this summer’s transfer widow.

However, the 32-year-old’s Premier League wages are “unaffordable” for second-tier clubs, according to Hull vice chairman Tan Kesler.

"I've been speaking with Newcastle, and Karl as well," Kesler told Hull Live. "Karl's intention is to come and stay with us, but it's not a secret that Middlesbrough and other clubs are interested in signing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're trying to be creative, and find ways to bring him on board. Neither Middlesbrough nor any other club without parachute payments can afford his full wages.”

Darlow is due to report back to Newcastle for the start of pre-season training early next month.

"At the moment, I can't tell you he’s coming or he's not coming,” added Kesler. “There are other clubs interested in him.”

Loris Karius is out of contract at Newcastle United this summer. (Pic: Getty Images)

New deal offered

Eddie Howe wants to keep Martin Dubravka, 34, and out-of-contract Loris Karius as back-up to No.1 Nick Pope next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about Dubravka, United’s head coach said: “I very much hope his future’s here. I rate Martin very highly. If Martin were to stay, I think he’ll get a lot of football.”

Karius, 30, offered a new deal by the club, was recruited as a free agent last September after Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training.

The club has also added another year to 31-year-old Mark Gillespie’s contract.

Howe did not address Darlow’s situation before the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but he did suggest that Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick – who also had spells away on loan last season – needed to make a “clean breaks”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad