A reported Newcastle United transfer target saw a stunning run of form come to an end on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s goalkeeping situation could be reassessed during the summer with two of Eddie Howe’s senior stoppers set to leave St James Park.

As the Magpies manager continues to deliberate over whether Nick Pope or Martin Dubravka should start in the Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool, the future of two other goalkeepers appears to be more clear as veterans John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie approach the final months of their current contracts at St James Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been suggestions Slovakia international Dubravka could also be on his way out of the club - but the new one-year deal he penned last month appears to have confirmed he will be part of Howe’s squad for next season. A new goalkeeper could well be on the agenda for the Magpies hierarchy during the summer transfer window and there have been ongoing links with Burnley and England Under-21 star James Trafford, with some reports suggesting the former Manchester City academy stopper has already agreed to move to Tyneside at the end of the season.

Those reports have been dismissed - and talk about his future has not impacted on his performances after the 22-year-old embarked on a stunning run of form that has ensured the Clarets can boast the best defensive record in the Championship by some distance. Ahead of Tuesday night’s win at Cardiff City, Trafford had kept 12 consecutive clean sheets and had conceded just nine goals in 33 appearances so far this season. Given his status as a potential Newcastle target, the goalkeeper will have raised a smile amongst United supporters when he saved two penalties from Sunderland star Wilson Isidor as the Clarets battled to a goalless draw against the Black Cats in January.

"For sure, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential," said Clarets boss Scott Parker after the draw. "But I still think there is so much more to come from him. I've seen a real development in him this season and there is no better goalkeeper in and around this division. I've got nothing but positive things to say about James. When I first came in, there were some struggles and he came off the back of a difficult season. For such a young boy coming into that division, he had some hard times, some challenging times. But this is a special goalkeeper. He has absolutely huge potential. I would have said the same thing last week or four weeks ago. He is confident, he believes in himself and you need that to get to the top, top level. He has that and he backs it up with what he does in between the posts."

Trafford’s lengthy run without conceding a goal came to an end on Tuesday night as Cardiff’s Yousef Salech scored for his side in their 2-1 defeat against the Clarets. That strike was good news for Burnley shareholder and former NFL star JJ Watt, who agreed a unique ‘bet’ with Trafford stating he would come out of retirement and play for the Cincinnati Bengals if the Clarets stopper did not concede another goal this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Watt said: "Cincinnati, that was a fun ride. Hope you enjoyed getting to know a bit about Burnley & our squad. What an unbelievable run for Traff & the boys. An improbable bond formed from across the pond. Bengals fans are welcome on Turf Moor any time. As for me: A feast & a drink await."