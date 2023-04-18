It looks set to be a massive weekend in the Premier League with several key fixtures that will impact the title race, relegation battle and the fight for a top four spot.

Newcastle United face what is probably their most important league fixture of the season so far as Tottenham Hotspur visit St James Park with both sides in direct competition to qualify for the Champions League next season. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New reports claim that the Magpies are targeting four ‘elite’ players in the summer transfer window and plan to supplement their relatively modest transfer budget with player sales. Elsewhere, the North East club are also being linked with a Premier League winger who has previously been described by pundits as ‘incredible’. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, April 18:

Newcastle plan four ‘elite’ summer signings

James Maddison, Ivan Toney and Declan Rice are being discussed as ‘elite’ summer signings for Newcastle United according to a report in The Telegraph. The clubs are said to have initially planned to operate with a modest budget of just £20 million but that will be topped up by player sales.

The report also names several other players from across Europe that the Magpies are said to be interested in. The names mentioned are Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby and Napoli pair Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle ‘discussing’ deal for ‘incredible’ winger

Newcastle United are discussing making a move for Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma at the end of the season, per HITC. Brighton signed the Japan international from Kawasaki Frontale in 202 and immediately sent him out on loan to sister club Union Saint-Gilloise and the 25-year old excelled in Belgium.