Newcastle United are now preparing to face Nottingham Forest as they look to get back to winning ways. The Magpies are five points off the top six as things stand, and they need to find consistency if they want to land a European spot.

Eddie Howe's men haven't won consecutive Premier League games since the end of November leading into early December, and that about sums up their lack of consistency. As Howe looks to get his men on track, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Soulé links

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Juventus-owned Matias Soulé ahead of the summer, and the winger, who currently plays on loan with Frosinone, is not ruling out a move of some sort ahead of next season.

“When I surprisingly received an offer from Al-Ittihad, I immediately spoke to my family, but I already knew what to do. Stay to help Frosinone survive,” Soulé told Gazzetta. “First of all, I must return to Juventus and then we’ll see.

“It also depends on them [Juventus]. Atalanta are a strong side, we conceded five goals in our last meeting! I have improved at Frosinone also thanks to the group that has been created here. The city is small and helps us stay together, also off the pitch.”

Nusa battle

Another player Newcastle are being linked with is Antonio Nusa, a player who almost joined Brentford late in the January window only for the deal to fall apart. The Club Brugge attacker is expected to be on the move in the summer, though, and a number of clubs are said to be interested.