Kieran Trippier could return to the England starting line-up this evening as they take on Italy in their 2024 EURO qualifier in Naples. The defender hasn’t featured for the national team since the Three Lions’ 0-0 stalemate against USA during the World Cup.

The Newcastle United man started both of England’s opening two fixtures in Qatar before he was replaced by Kyle Walker as they went onto end their tournament with defeat to France in the quarter-finals. Now, Trippier will be looking to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans as England take on Italy and Ukraine this week.

Nick Pope will miss out on the fixtures after he was forced to withdraw from international duty due to injury. The goalkeeper hasn’t started a match for the Three Lions since their run of disappointing results in the Nations League prior to the World Cup.

Here are the latest headlines from Newcastle United...

Toon target inspired by Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United target Vitor Roque has revealed how he has gained inspiration from Bruno Guimaraes as he looks to seal a move to Europe this summer. The Magpies reportedly enquired over the Brazilian’s availability during the January transfer window.

Roque is regarded as one of Brazil’s hottest young prospects after guiding his country to the Under-20 South America Championship last month, as well as being named the tournament’s top scorer with six goals. The 18-year-old has also shone for Athletico Paranaense since making his senior debut last year and has netted 10 goals in all competitions so far.

Roque’s brilliant form and potential has attracted plenty of suitors from across Europe, with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona also linked. However, the teenager’s admiration of Guimaraes could help Newcastle land the wonderkid.

Speaking to AS, Roque said: “I don’t talk much with him (Bruno), but he did encourage me in a game. Bruno Guimarães is a player who has made a fantastic story in Paranaense, for me it is a motivation to want to achieve the path that he has set.”

Guimaraes joined Athletico Paranaense on loan in 2017 before signing permanently a year later and went onto become a star for the Brazilian outfit before he earned his big money move to Lyon. The South American club are known for developing some of the world’s biggest talents such as Alex Sandro, Fernandinho and Renan Lodi and they could now have another diamond on their hands.

Sander Berge on transfer interest

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge has revealed how close he came to leaving the club during the January transfer window. The Magpies were heavily linked with the midfielder, however he ended up remaining at Bramall Lane and now looks set to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Following Jonjo Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest, Eddie Howe was eager to bolster his midfield and was considering a move for the Norwegian. Berge had attracted plenty of interest from the top flight due to his impressive performances for the Blades, with Liverpool also said to be tracking him.

With Berge set to play a key part in United’s bid for promotion, he has opened up on what really happened during a hectic January transfer window. Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2, he said: “It was a bit back and forth. The club and my agents tried to see what was possible to achieve. There was interest there.

“It never got to the point where I needed to make a choice. I wasn’t very involved. It passed, then I was playing matches again. There will be speculation. The boys know how to make a bit of fun out of it.”