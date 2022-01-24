Howe, nephew of head coach Eddie Howe, is leaving Bournemouth, and talks on a move to St James’s Park at at an “advanced stage”, according to the Daily Mail.

He announced his departure from the Championship club, where he had been head of first team domestic player scouting, in a social media post.

“After an amazing 10 years within Bournemouth’s recruitment department, I’ve decided it’s time for my next challenge," said Howe. “As a Bournemouth lad, lad, and a Bournemouth supporter, this club has been a part of my life from the very beginning, and will always hold a special place in my heart.

Eddie Howe.

“The 10 years have flown by, but what a 10 years it has been! The journey has been incredible, and, like everyone else, I’m proud to have played a part in that journey."

