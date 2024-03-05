Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh reports linking Newcastle United with a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson have emerged as plans for the summer transfer window begin to get discussed and finalised. It’s likely that the Magpies will look to strengthen across the pitch when the transfer window opens - if PSR constraints allow.

One position they will likely look to add depth and quality to is in the middle of midfield. Injuries and suspension have decimated Eddie Howe’s options in that area of the pitch for most of the season and this summer could provide an opportunity to strengthen in that area - whilst the looming threat of losing Bruno Guimaraes also remains a possibility whilst his release clause exists.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ederson, meanwhile, has made 33 appearances for Atalanta this season and has been extensively scouted by the Magpies. The Brazilian has impressed for Gian Piero Gaserini’s side this season and is also reportedly wanted by Liverpool.

Speaking in January, South American football expert Tim Vickery revealed what Newcastle United could expect from the midfielder Ederson should he make the move to St James’ Park - comparing his attitude to current Magpies man and fellow countryman Bruno Guimaraes.

Vickery told Sky Sports: “[Ederson} 24 years old, a strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box and a strong personality as well. The first time I remember seeing him was his professional debut when he was thrown into the deep end with a big team called Cruzeiro who were really on the slide and relegated in dreadful form. Even in this bad context, he stood out so he has a lot of virtues.