Newcastle United have the chance to put some pressure on Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the top four as they head to Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

The Magpies picked up a much-needed win in their quest for a Champions League place as they defeated Wolves 2-1 last weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side can go one point behind fourth-placed Spurs with a win on Friday, with Antonio Conte’s men in action against Southampton on Saturday.

A top-four finish will bolster Newcastle’s hopes of landing some top targets in the summer transfer window, with the latest rumours rounded up below.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will ‘insist’ on Napoli release clause

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will ask for a release clause in any new contract as he continues to discuss his future with Napoli, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Newcastle but the likes of Man City and Real Madrid are also said to have an interest in the Georgian.

He has enjoyed an incredible season at Napoli who are on course to win Serie A while also reaching the quarter finals of the Champions League.

He has 13 goals and 15 assists in 29 games this season as Napoli paid a reported £8.6m for the player but would want in the excess of £140m if they were to sell him.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich pull out of Thuram race

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are not interested in soon-to-be free agent Marcus Thuram, according to Sky Germany.

The Frenchman is set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer this summer and has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.