Newcastle United v Atletico Madrid: Eddie Howe has named his team for today’s Sela Cup - with Anthony Elanga handed a St James’ Park debut.

Newcastle United’s pre-season concludes with a clash against Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park this afternoon. The Magpies are yet to win during pre-season and will be aiming to defend their Sela Cup triumph against Diego Simeone’s side.

Howe watched on last night as his team conceded a last minute equaliser against Espanyol to draw their penultimate game of pre-season 2-2. Today’s match sees them come up against a side they could face in next season’s Champions League and a club with genuine European pedigree.

Newcastle United team news v Atletico Madrid

Unsurprisingly, Howe has made eleven changes from the starting side that began their clash against Espanyol on Friday night. In a major boost just seven days out from their Premier League opener against Aston Villa, Sven Botman has been judged fit enough to start.

Botman has missed their last three friendly matches since limping off during their defeat against Arsenal in Singapore. Anthony Elanga, meanwhile, has been handed his first St James’ Park start for Newcastle United following his £52m move from Nottingham Forest.

Kieran Trippier will face his former club whilst Jamaal Lascelles will lead the team out. Tino Livramento, fresh off the back of an impressive U21 European Championship with England, will also play as he looks to cement his place in Howe’s starting XI.

Confirmed Newcastle United team v Atletico Madrid: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles ©, Sven Botman, Harrison Ashby, Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes

Substitutes: John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Garang Kuol, Alex Murphy, Alfie Harrison, Dylan Charlton, Trevan Sanusi, Leo Shahar, Sean Neave

Alexander Isak latest

One man who has yet to feature for Newcastle United during pre-season is Alexander Isak. The Swedish international did not join his teammates on their trip to Singapore and South Korea amid intense speculation over his future at St James’ Park.

Asked about the striker following Friday night’s draw, Howe said: “We've had discussions and it's clear at the moment that we can't involve him with the group.

So I don't know how long that will be for.

“I think I'd rather just leave it with that line. I think the discussions between us have to remain private. But it's clear I can't involve him with the team.”

Asked if Isak would feature at Villa Park next weekend, Howe added: “I'd want Alex to be playing today. I'd want him training tomorrow.

“We would love the player to be with us. So, let me make that absolutely clear, there's no part of me that doesn't want that outcome.

“But I don't see that changing, the current situation, before Aston Villa.”