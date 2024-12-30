Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United team news v Manchester United: Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier all start at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle United side that beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Boxing Day with Kieran Trippier keeping his place in the side despite Tino Livramento returning from illness. Livramento is back on the bench after missing the Villa match on Boxing Day with Matt Targett dropping out of the matchday squad.

Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall remains in the dugout despite receiving a red card against Aston Villa. The incident is currently under investigation by the Football Association.

Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte are suspended for Manchester United. Newcastle have no suspensions but Fabian Schar and Sandro Tonali will be banned for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur should they be booked this evening.

The Magpies head into the game looking for a fifth straight win in all competitions but have not won in the Premier League at Old Trafford since 2013 - which remains their only Premier League win at the ground to date.

Newcastle did win 3-0 at Old Trafford last season in the Carabao Cup but were beaten 3-2 in the league match back in May. A win this evening would end 2024 on a high for Eddie Howe’s side and move them 10 points clear of Manchester United and up to fifth in the table.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Barnes, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley