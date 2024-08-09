Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s 2024-25 Adidas away shirt will go on sale next week.

The Magpies agreed a five-year club record kit manufacturing deal with Adidas worth upwards of £30million per season. Newcastle’s home kit was released in June and last week saw the third kit launched while Eddie Howe’s side were in Japan for pre-season.

Now, Newcastle’s away kit will go on sale from Tuesday, August 13. The away kit design is a throwback to one of Adidas’ most iconic Newcastle shirts. The 1995-96 away kit featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim.

Newcastle’s 2024-25 Premier League season gets under way at home to Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off) with the new home shirt set to be worn. The third kit debuted against Yokohama F. Marinos in Tokyo.

Newcastle teased the release of the away shirt on social media by posting: “Away Day ready? 13.08.24.”

Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone confirmed to The Gazette that the away shirt would go on sale ahead of the new season.

“We're launching the away kit before the start of the new season where we have another [promotional] campaign and a kit that will be fantastic,” Silverstone said. “It helps us again to push our brand and push our commercial growth which will help keep the amazing Newcastle United fans happy.”

On the Adidas partnership, Silverstone added: “It has been fantastic. I'm obviously a bit of a saddo and I've been walking around all of the Adidas stores and just seeing our products next to Arsenal, Man United and actually between Real Madrid and Arsenal at Shinjuku Adidas.

“The [Newcastle Adidas products] are sold globally which builds our brand.”