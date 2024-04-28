‘Coming soon’ - Newcastle United tease new ‘official membership’ scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United teased a new official membership programme called ‘The Mags’ ahead of their clash against Sheffield United on Saturday. Eddie Howe’s side ultimately triumphed 5-1 against the Blades in-front of another sold-out St James’ Park crowd.
However, the tease of a new membership programme to be introduced by the club will intrigue many with demand for tickets to Newcastle United games currently at an all-time high. An advert displayed on the sides of the pitch on Saturday read: ‘The Mags official membership coming soon’.
Ahead of the beginning of the current season, Newcastle United introduced a new membership programme which saw supporters charged £37 to become a member of the club - one that would offer them access to ballots for tickets to home games. However, one major complaint of that membership programme focussed on the uncapped nature of it as demand for tickets - and thus the ballot - sky-rocketed - leaving many fans unable to attend Magpies matches on a regular basis.
Newcastle United have also recently confirmed that they will be continuing the cup scheme that they introduced ahead of this season. By opting into the scheme, season ticket holders will once again be able to guarantee the purchase tickets for every home domestic cup match.
A European cup scheme will also be introduced if the Magpies qualify for continental football. Eddie Howe’s side currently sit 7th in the Premier League table and know that a 6th place finish will guarantee that European football of some form will return to the north east next season, no matter what happens in the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.