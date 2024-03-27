Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed a 'key milestone' in the construction of the new St James' STACK fan zone at Strawberry Place.

The first of 56 shipping containers has arrived on the site located outside St James' Park as the next phase of development gets underway.

Newcastle first-team duo Tino Livramento and Joe Willock were in attendance on the site this week to meet participants from the NU Futures programme, which is set to benefit from the career opportunities brought by the new fan zone.

The club estimates that 150 full-time and part-time roles will be created by the new fan zone. Many first-time job roles will also be provided through the NU Futures programme set up by Newcastle United Foundation.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales commented on the developments: "It’s thrilling to see a vision come to life as the first of the renowned containers arrive on site, continuing to ramp up excitement ahead of STACK’s return to the city centre this summer.

"We’re pleased that this excitement is shared by local stakeholders who will benefit from the employment and economic benefits of having a bustling entertainment venue on their doorstep seven days per week.

"Collaboration between the Newcastle United Foundation and STACK will form a key foundation of a venue designed for everyone; from fans seeking entertainment to the next generation looking for the first step in their professional career.”

The St James' STACK was announced after Newcastle purchased the leasehold land at Strawberry Place next to St James' Park from developers last year for around £2million. The fan zone will remain on the site for three years.

Building work started on the site in January with the groundwork for the fan zone now in place, allowing for the shipping containers to be installed. The Strawberry Place area is currently occupied by The Abbey Group construction vehicles and equipment as the work continues.

The fan zone will feature a central plaza and main stage area and will be open on matchdays and throughout the week, providing the club with a fresh revenue stream.

