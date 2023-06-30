Newcastle United 'asked' about Allan Saint-Maximin transfer

An Italian club has made an enquiry for Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, according to a report.

Saint-Maximin admitted earlier this month that his career was at a "turning point" following an injury-interrupted season on the fringes of Eddie Howe's starting XI.

The winger said: "I am so proud of the team and that we achieved the CL (Champions League). I am now entering a turning point in my career and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams."

DAZN Italia report that Atalanta have "asked" about the 26-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Nice four years ago.

Saint-Maximin, also said to be a target for Galatasaray, is under contract at Newcastle until 2026.

'Unique' player

Eddie Howe addressed Saint-Maximin's future after the club's season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge late last month.

“That (his future) will be dictated by Maxi himself," said United's head coach.

"He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.