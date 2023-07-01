News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's next summer transfer target as Sandro Tonali move finalised

Southampton's Tino Livramento is a priority transfer target for Newcastle United this summer.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 1st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle United are hopeful of pushing through a deal for Tino Livramento after securing Sandro Tonali.

Tonali is due on Tyneside to complete a transfer to the club after a deal worth more than £55million was agreed with AC Milan.

Once the move is completed, the 23-year-old midfielder – who completed a medical while away with Italy’s Under-21 squad last week – will take a short break before starting pre-season with Eddie Howe’s squad.

United are also pursuing other targets ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

And talks are taking place with Southampton over a move for right-back Tino Livramento, who made his comeback from a long-term injury late last season.

Newcastle reportedly value Livramento in the £15million-bracket, but his club, relegated last season, are pushing for a bigger fee for the 20-year-old, who can also play at left-back.

Big talent

Livramento joined the club from Chelsea two years ago after contract talks stalled at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton beat off competition from a number of clubs to sign Livramento, who has played for England at youth level, but is also eligible to represent Portugal and Scotland through his parents.

Then-Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “He’s one of the best young players in his position in the country, and there were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, but finally he chose to join us.”

Livramento was a regular starter for Southampton in the 2021/22 season before suffering a serious knee injury in April last year.

United, looking for a second new midfielder, have also been linked with long-serving Saints captain James Ward-Prowse, 28.

