The former Leeds United man had been linked with the vacancy, however, talks between Marsch and the club have broken down. The Foxes currently sit 19th in the Premier League and were beaten at home by fellow strugglers Bournemouth on Saturday.

Leicester look set on hiring an interim manager to lead them until the end of the season, but with just eight games to go and their position in the top-flight more precarious than ever, they may struggle in their search for Rodgers’ temporary replacement.

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been heavily-linked with the role, but there are doubts over his willingness to join the club on an interim basis. Back in 2016, Benitez joined Newcastle in a similar situation but was unable to steer the Magpies clear of relegation that season.

Benitez stayed on as Newcastle manager despite relegation to the Championship and helped guide the Magpies back to promotion, before surviving in the top-flight in back-to-back seasons. He has been without a job in management since leaving Everton in January 2022.

Martin O’Neill has also been tipped with a shock return to the club he managed between 1995 and 2000, despite the ex-Sunderland man not holding a managerial position in over four years. Former Norwich boss Dean Smith and ex-Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter have also been tipped for the role by the bookies.

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been linked with being Brendan Rodgers' replacement at Leicester City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)