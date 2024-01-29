Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several Newcastle United players have been subject to transfer interest in the closing stages of the January window.

Kieran Trippier was subject to a £13million bid from Bayern Munich which was rejected by the club. Miguel Almrion has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab, Jamaal Lascelles has attracted interest from Besiktas and Callum Wilson has also been linked with a move away with several sides understood to be interested.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham United have all been linked with moves for the Newcastle striker. But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed no official approaches have been made for his players, with the exception of Trippier.

When asked if there had been any approaches for players still at Newcastle this month other than Trippier, Howe said: "I don't believe so, no."

Callum Wilson, Newcastle United striker.

Howe also stressed his desire to keep hold of the likes of Almiron, Wilson and Lascelles this transfer window. But at the same time, any incomings at Newcastle before Thursday's deadline will be determined by players leaving the club.

"We are waiting to see what happens," Howe said. "It's a complex situation, I don't think anything is clear cut and all eventualities can happen.

"We won't bring a player in without losing a player the other way, I think that would be impossible."

"[The chance of] no new arrivals increases with every passing hour because the deadline looms."

Newcastle still have a depleted first-team squad with 10 senior players ruled out for the 2-0 win at Fulham last time out in the FA Cup. The January transfer window has seen Javier Manquillo leave to join Celta Vigo on a free transfer but no first-team incomings.

"Keeping the squad intact, as the manager, trying to produce a team to win games would be the [aim] for me," Howe continued. "But we are guardians of the club’s future and we want to make the right decisions for the club’s future and for FFP.