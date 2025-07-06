Newcastle United are making some big moves in the transfer market but are still waiting to get a major deal over the line.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The past week has seen Newcastle’s summer transfer window heat up with bids coming in and a transfer breakthrough drawing closer.

It was a slow first month of the transfer window for Newcastle with no major signings and only a free transfer of Antonio Cordero from Malaga agreed. The 18-year-old is now officially a Newcastle player but will be loaned out for the 2025/26 season so isn’t regarded as a first-team addition just yet.

Lloyd Kelly has also officially joined Juventus is a deal worth up to £20million following an initial loan spell.

As we wait for Newcastle’s first major signing, here we assess the current state of play for the club in the transfer market.

Our Shields Gazette Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr has answered some key questions surrounding the summer transfer window so far and what to expect in the coming weeks...

Is Anthony Elanga going to join Newcastle United?

It’s impossible to say for certain but there are certainly many positive signs that would suggest Anthony Elanga will be a Newcastle United player this summer.

Newcastle’s initial £45million bid was promptly rejected by Forest last month. The message was that the 23-year-old winger was not for sale this summer.

That situation has changed this past week and Newcastle’s improved £55million bid could be the breakthrough. At the time of writing, the offer has not been accepted but it also hasn’t been turned down with negotiations over the structure of the deal and potential add-ons.

There is confidence that a deal can get done sooner rather than later and personal terms are not understood to be an issue. Elanga, while happy at Forest, would be keen on a move to Newcastle to join up with his close friends Alexander Isak and William Osula while also playing Champions League football.

A £55million fee would represent Newcastle’s second most expensive signing behind Isak. This is a deal that should get done, but it’s not quite over the line yet.

What about James Trafford to NUFC?

This is another deal Newcastle are looking to get in by the time they open pre-season at Celtic on July 19.

The Magpies were understood to be very close to agreeing a deal with Burnley as of last week, but were hit with some complications over a final fee. Negotiations are ongoing, and an agreement is still expected despite the delay.

It’s worth noting that Trafford has effectively already agreed personal terms with Newcastle and was very keen on joining the club last summer; it’s just the fee with Burnley being the final sticking point that needs to be addressed.

A fee will be worth in excess of £30million, representing a record transfer for an English goalkeeper.

Are there any other players Newcastle United want?

Yes. It’s common knowledge at this point that Newcastle are looking to sign a right-winger, a goalkeeper and a centre-back as priorities this summer. A versatile forward option is also being looked at after missing out on Joao Pedro to Chelsea and Matheus Cunha to Manchester United.

Newcastle are close to addressing the right-wing and goalkeeper positions, but have also targeted centre-backs. The Magpies spent the final month of the transfer window last summer trying to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace but were unable to strike a deal.

Almost a year on and with Palace under increased pressure to sell Guehi, Newcastle’s interest has cooled with Liverpool now looking to strike a deal for the England international.

The Magpies, having signed Sven Botman from Lille for £35million previously, believe there is better value to be found on the continent.

Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini is highly rated by Newcastle’s recruitment team but there are reservations over his injury record after he played just eight times last season. Atalanta also don’t want to sell the 21-year-old defender, who has been at the club since he was 11.

A deal won’t be easy, but it gives an idea of the profile Newcastle are now looking at. Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi, 26, is also being considered, as initially reported by Mail Online.

Atalanta and Marseille are set to compete in the Champions League along with Newcastle this coming season.

What about departures from Newcastle United?

James Trafford’s arrival would almost certainly spell the end of Martin Dubravka’s time at the club. The Slovakian only recently signed a new deal but wants first-team football as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Nick Pope is likely to stay and compete with Trafford for the starting spot, while Odysseas Vlachodimos will be available to leave on loan unless a substantial offer comes in.

Sean Longstaff has also been strongly linked with a move away from Newcastle as he enters the final year of his contract. The Magpies will want to avoid losing the academy graduate for nothing next summer, so will listen to any offers.

Callum Wilson, John Ruddy and Jamal Lewis officially left Newcastle this week with the expiration of their contracts. The club have already confirmed Lewis would not be handed a new deal but discussions would take place over new contracts for Wilson and Ruddy.

An official update from the club is expected, having removed both Wilson and Ruddy from the club website before adding them back hours later. Although both players are expected to leave, club sources are still not ruling out new deals until an announcement is made.