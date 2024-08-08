Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe couldn’t rule out a departure for right-back Kieran Trippier this transfer window.

The 33-year-old has returned to Newcastle following an extended break after helping England reach the Euro 2024 final in Germany last month. Trippier is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and has been a key part of Howe’s side since his £12million arrival from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.

While Howe still sees Trippier as a ‘huge part’ of his squad, he admitted there was a possibility that Trippier or ‘anyone’ could leave in the final three weeks of the transfer window.

“I see him as a huge part of the team and the squad going forward,” Howe admitted. “But there’ll always be – while we’re in the moment of financial fair play still affecting the club – there’ll always be the possibility that anyone could leave.

“So I won’t talk about individual players but naturally, with incomings, there will be outgoings as well.

“I don’t think Kieran is openly looking to leave. He has been very good in training this week and come back with an ambition to fight for his place, like every player does when he comes back for pre-season, fully committed.”

When asked to clarify his comment about how ‘anyone could leave’ this summer, Howe added: “What I mean by that, I don’t mean literally everyone has a ‘For Sale’ sign on their head.

“We are still in a position where financial fair play will effect our decision-making. No, we want to keep our best players, and we will fight tooth and nail to do that. That doesn’t mean there won’t be outgoings of certain players. Because there has to be from our side.”

Newcastle have so far sold Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35million and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million. Further exits are set to be confirmed in the final weeks of the window with Trippier amongst the Newcastle players to have been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

It is understood Trippier has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League while Mail Online have recently credited West Ham United with an interest. Miguel Almiron has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is facing an uncertain future following the arrival of Odysseas Vlachodimos.