Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe wants to keep Callum Wilson this summer despite financial pressures placed on the club to sell.

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Newcastle United will ‘have to’ sell players this summer.

As Newcastle look to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules, player sales are necessary in order to allow the club to remain compliant and spend money on new signings this summer. One player linked with a summer exit is striker Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 32-year-old recently became Newcastle’s second-highest Premier League goalscorer behind Alan Shearer with 47 top-flight strikes to his name. But Wilson’s age, injury issues and contract status has caused speculation over his future.

The striker was subject to transfer interest in January which is expected to return this summer. The nine-time England international was linked with a host of Premier League clubs as well as Atletico Madrid and AC Milan back in January.

Wilson himself has been coy over his future while Howe said he would ‘do everything’ to try and keep Wilson at the club for next season.

In terms of transfer exits, Howe admitted: “There'll have to be movement out. But I think there's no specific bracket or brand or type of player, however, you want to look at it, that's assigned to that."

Howe stressed the club has no plans to sell top talents such as Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak.

But when pressed on Wilson’s future and whether there is a ‘tension’ between what Howe wants and what the club may need to do in order to comply with PSR, the Newcastle boss added: “There is always a different view point. I have one as a manager trying to win football matches and the club have to be sustainable and comply with the rules and Financial Fair Play.

“So we work together as a team on that. There is no part of me that will ever go against the club, and there is no part of the club who would willingly go against me if they didn’t think it was the right thing for the long-term future.