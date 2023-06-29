Newcastle United have already done some very good transfer business, according to Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi has been speaking to journalists in, Coverciano, Italy, ahead of the new season.

And Brighton and Hove Albion's head coach was asked about Newcastle's move for 23-year-old defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is set to complete his move to the club following Italy's elimination from the European Under-21 Championship.

Paolo Nicolato's side finished third in Group D, behind France and Switzerland, after a 1-0 defeat to Norway in Cluj, Romania, last night.

“I think and hope he'll do well," said De Zerbi. "Tonali has everything it takes to make his mark in England too.”

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali is set to join Newcastle United. (Pic: Getty Images)

De Zerbi was also asked about his own future.

“I would like to return to Italy in future," said De Zerbi, who has also managed Sassuolo, Benevento and Shakhtar Donetsk. "I don’t know if it’ll be in one, two, three, four or five years. Not too many, because coaching's a stressful profession.

“In any case, that is my objective. We’ll see where it is. I don’t consider it a priority now, as I would like to continue coaching and enjoying myself the way I have done in recent years.”

Praise for Howe

De Zerbi's Brighton finished in sixth, and nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, place last season.

And, speaking after a 4-1 defeat for his team at St James' Park, De Zerbi said that Eddie Howe's side "deserved" to qualify for the Champions League.

“Newcastle deserved to qualify for the Champions League,” said De Zerbi, who succeeded Graham Potter at Brighton last year.

