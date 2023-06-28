Newcastle United have been linked with another raid on AC Milan after agreeing a deal for Sandro Tonali.

The 23-year-old midfielder, leading Italy at the European Under-21 Championship, has agreed a six-year deal after the two clubs settled on a fee approaching £60million.

Giuseppe Riso, Tonali's agent, said: “This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. This deal also helps AC Milan and Brescia’s finances a lot."

It was claimed last week that Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, 25, was also a potential target for the Champions League club.