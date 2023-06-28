AC Milan 'make transfer decision' after Newcastle United agree £60m Sandro Tonali deal
Newcastle United have been linked with a second AC Milan player after agreeing a deal for Sandro Tonali.
Newcastle United have been linked with another raid on AC Milan after agreeing a deal for Sandro Tonali.
The 23-year-old midfielder, leading Italy at the European Under-21 Championship, has agreed a six-year deal after the two clubs settled on a fee approaching £60million.
Giuseppe Riso, Tonali's agent, said: “This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. This deal also helps AC Milan and Brescia’s finances a lot."
It was claimed last week that Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, 25, was also a potential target for the Champions League club.
However, Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello has reported that the club will not sell any more key players this summer after sanctioning the sale of Tonali to Newcastle.