News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

AC Milan 'make transfer decision' after Newcastle United agree £60m Sandro Tonali deal

Newcastle United have been linked with a second AC Milan player after agreeing a deal for Sandro Tonali.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 28th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United have been linked with another raid on AC Milan after agreeing a deal for Sandro Tonali.

The 23-year-old midfielder, leading Italy at the European Under-21 Championship, has agreed a six-year deal after the two clubs settled on a fee approaching £60million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Giuseppe Riso, Tonali's agent, said: “This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. This deal also helps AC Milan and Brescia’s finances a lot."

Most Popular

It was claimed last week that Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, 25, was also a potential target for the Champions League club.

However, Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello has reported that the club will not sell any more key players this summer after sanctioning the sale of Tonali to Newcastle.