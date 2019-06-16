Newcastle United could have new owners by July, according to reports this weekend.

The Sun have reported the Bin Zayed Group, led by Dubai-based Sheikh Khaled, hope to complete a deal for United by the end of June. This would coincide with the end of Rafa Benitez’s current Magpies deal, with the Spaniard also said to be wanted by the potential new owners.

The group claimed last month that they had “agreed terms” over a £350million takeover.

A statement read: “Terms have been agreed between us and (United owner) Mike Ashley. These terms have been reflected in a document, signed by both parties, which has been forwarded to the Premier League.”

Newcastle and the Premier League have refused to comment on the proposed deal.

Meanwhile, the chances of a Benitez return to former club Chelsea appear to be fading.

The Blues, who confirmed the departure of Maurizio Sarri yesterday, are looking into the prospect of taking club legend and former skipper Frank Lampard from Derby County.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former United and Chelsea boss Ruud Gullit urged caution on the managerial front.

Gullit said: “He [Lampard] must not make the mistake to get friends there.

“He has to make sure he gets some people there who have experience in managing and coaching teams.

“Lampard has done nothing yet as a coach. Chelsea gave me this opportunity as well and we won a lot, so that (inexperience) has nothing to do with it. I think it’s important for Chelsea that they have someone in charge they can relate to. I hope also they can get the right people around him who can help him.”

On the transfer front, Benitez’s hopes of landing Salomon Rondon this summer are not yet dead with West Brom reportedly keen to strike a deal involving the Venezuelan international and current Magpies man Dwight Gayle.

New Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is reportedly keen to hang on to Gayle, after the 28-year-old striker netted 24 goals for the Championship outfit last season.

And according to the Daily Mail, West Brom could well attempt to strike a deal with United that would see runaway 11-goal success Rondon also return.