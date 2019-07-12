Newcastle United transfer news: Bin Zayed Group takeover reportedly in doubt as cash flow questioned

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of St James' Park stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on September 29, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the interest from the Dubai-based outlet, fronted by Emirati royal Sheikh Khaled, IS real and there have been talks between United and the Middle Eastern prospective buyers.

But sources suggest BZG do not have the funds available to complete a deal, reportedly worth £350million.

On skysports.com, Downie states: “There are takeover talks still going on in the background and the club remains up for sale. Until Ashley comes out and says otherwise, that will remain the case - as it has been for the best part of two years now.

“What I will say, though, is that I have serious reservations about the proposed Bin Zayed group takeover. It's my understanding that, despite their claims, they have still not submitted proof of funds. They say they have submitted all of the paperwork, but that's not what I'm hearing.

“I also have to question the way they are going about things, issuing statements by very unusual means, through a Dubai-based DJ, who also happens to be a Newcastle supporter. They are not going through official lines, which is troubling and means the whole thing loses its credibility.

“The word I'm getting from a number of sources is that they don't have the money to buy the club. I do think their interest is genuine and there have been talks, but I think the reality is that they don't have the funds to complete the takeover.

“Having said that, I still believe there are other interested parties at work in the background.”

Takeover talk has clouded Newcastle’s business this summer, with Rafa Benitez departing, as well as Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, all of whom are yet to be replaced.