Newcastle United transfer news: Bin Zayed Group takeover stalemate as TWO high profile candidates drop out of race to replace Rafa Benitez; Salomon Rondon bid rejected
Newcastle United’s summer so far has been a nightmare for fans.
One week they lose their manager – Rafa Benitez – the next half the reportedly unhappy squad is linked with a move away from St James’s Park.
And to add into the mix the supposed Bin Zayed Group takeover, led by Dubai-based Sheikh Khaled, has made little to no tangible progress, not in the public domain, anyway.
We seem to be at the stage of the summer where owner Mike Ashley is getting tired of playing the waiting game for a possible takeover of a club he continues to value at £350million, despite the loss of one of United’s main assets in Benitez.
And he is said to have set a deadline for BZG, or any other interested party, of which the Gazette understands there to be one other, to get any deal done.
Journalist Duncan Castles told The Transfer Window podcast: “What I’ve been told is that Ashley himself has put a deadline on these discussions about a takeover – he wants a decision inside the next two weeks.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Why? Because if a takeover isn’t going to take place, and I think the fact that a deadline is being placed on discussions suggests that none of these offers are as near to the line as they have been presented as being ... if that deadline has been put in place, it’s because Ashley realises if you don’t have a buyer as we get closer and closer to the edge of the transfer window, you have a problem.
“And if he doesn’t have a buyer, he’s going to have to manage the club going into next season.”
Meanwhile, high-profile managerial candidates Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho appear to have ruled themselves out of the running to replace Benitez on Tyneside.
Speaking to the French press, former Arsenal boss Wenger said: “I'm still not ready to go back [into management].”
On the transfer front, outlet Mediotiempo claim Newcastle have had a £9.4m bid for Salomon Rondon rejected. They claim he will now continue his career at West Brom. Without a manager, or clear plan, it seems unlikely United have done such a thing of late.