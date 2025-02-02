Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The January transfer deadline is approaching as Newcastle United have just a number of hours to complete any and all business.

Newcastle United’s January transfer window so far has been all about players that could leave the club. Miguel Almiron’s six-year spell as a Magpies player has come to an end, with a few other players at different stages of their Newcastle United career also being linked with moves away from the club.

Of course, there is the small matter of incomings as well and whether the Magpies can - or want to - make any signings between now and the 11pm deadline on Monday 3 February. Here, we take a look at all of that in our latest writer Q&A:

Will Newcastle United sign anyone before the January transfer deadline?

The short answer is probably not. The slightly longer answer is probably not unless something seismic happens between now and 11pm on Monday night.

PSR continues to have a stranglehold on what the club can and can’t do and whilst those rules aren’t as restrictive as they were this time twelve months ago, it’s likely that Newcastle will go a second winter window in a row without a senior signing. Summer provides an opportunity to rectify that, but that’s a long way off with Newcastle now putting faith in Eddie Howe and his current squad to deliver a return to Europe.

Will Lloyd Kelly leave Newcastle United before the deadline?

Reported interest in Kelly this month was very much driven by Fenerbahce and Juventus, rather than Newcastle wanting to move the 26-year-old on. In fact, Howe has maintained throughout just what an important part of the squad Kelly plays, even if his gametime has been limited this season.

With that in mind, plus the fact that both Juventus and Fenerbahce have signed central defenders this month in Renato Veiga and Diego Carlos respectively, it remains very unlikely that Kelly will not be a Newcastle United player come Tuesday morning.

What about Matt Targett? Are Leeds United interested in him?

Targett is another, like Kelly, that has found gametime very hard to come by this season. The former Aston Villa man hasn’t featured in any of Howe’s last three matchday squads and with plenty of options at left-back, including the in-form Lewis Hall, a route back into the first-team doesn’t seem to be open for Targett.

Therefore, it made sense from a Newcastle United perspective why a move to Leeds United may be on the cards. However, those links had cold water poured on them on Thursday with official club sources at Leeds insisting that they ‘have never been in for him’ and have been left ‘baffled’ by the link.

In all likelihood, Targett will remain a Newcastle United player beyond the deadline and be a useful back-up when required. That could change in summer, though, with a number of players potentially up for sale as Newcastle begin to change their transfer strategy and aim to finally get better at trading in the market after years of failing in that area.