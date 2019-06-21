Newcastle United transfer news: FOUR Serie A clubs steal a march on Newcastle United for midfielder as Bin Zayed Group takeover and Rafa Benitez uncertainty continues
Takeover and managerial uncertainty at Newcastle United has left their summer transfer plans in tatters with FOUR Serie A clubs set to steal a march in the race for a midfield target.
Reports emerged this week that the Magpies were eyeing a deal for Marvelous Nakamba – with the Zimbabwe Chronicle also linking Aston Villa with a £20million move for the international, currently of Club Brugge.
But, according to Football Insider, Fiorentina, Atalanta, Torino and Sampdoria all had scouts at Zimbabwe’s opening Africa Cup of Nations game last night. It is not known if United had a scout to the Cairo International Stadium for the clash with Egypt.
Meanwhile, Championship outfit Bristol City are set to dig in their heels this summer when it comes to reported Newcastle United target Adam Webster.
United have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, with a bid of around £12million rumoured to be enough to seal the deal for the former Ipswich Town defender.
Elsewhere, Newcastle United and Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron has been speaking to the media after lighting up the Copa America in Brazil.
Paraguay’s two opening group games – a 2-2 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Argentina – the wideman has produced two assists, and turned heads with his blistering pace against the likes of Lionel Messi & Co.
And speaking after Wednesday’s result, the former Atlanta United man, who became the Magpies’ record signing in January, said: “I always want to give it all for my national team. To give the country the joy that we need.
Finally, Greek outfit Panathinaikos are considering a loan bid for Rolando Aarons.
According to a report in Greece, the outfit are looking into the idea of adding Aarons as well as out-of-contract United man Callum Roberts to their ranks. Roberts, 22, is out of contract at Newcastle United on June 30. Ex-United defender Nikos Dabizas, Panathinaikos’ technical director, watched Roberts play in the Premier League 2 play-off final last month.
It remains to be seen whether United will sanction any ingoings and outgoings before the end of Spanish boss Rafa Benitez’s current deal, which ends on Sunday, June 30.