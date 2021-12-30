Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies tipped to sign £72m ex-Ligue 1 sensation, Chelsea eye ex-Barcelona man

The Magpies will head into the game in decent spirits, after holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at St James' Park in their last outing.
When Newcastle last faced the Saints, back in late August, Steve Bruce's side thought they'd snatch a win in stoppage time, after going 2-1 up courtesy of Allan Saint-Maximin, but were pegged back in the 96th minute as England international James Ward-Prowse slotted home the equaliser.
As things stand, the Magpies are 19th in the table and two points from safety, while their next opponents are sitting a little more comfortably up in 13th place.
Speaking ahead of the transfer window opening, Howe gave an insight into the Magpies' plans for the month, and said: "Of course, ideally, you'd want to utilise every day that you have (to do business)
“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we're in a hurry, we're not sat back thinking we've got all the time in the world. That's not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.
“In saying that, you don't control a lot of those factors, the players and the clubs, and sometimes the agents, control the speed of things. We're well aware of what we need to do, but, as I say, doing it is another thing. It's very complex.”
