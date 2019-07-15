Newcastle United transfer news: One striker in, one striker out for Magpies as Mike Ashley coughs up for Steve Bruce
Newcastle United could smash their transfer record – if prospective manager Steve Bruce gives the green light for a raid on the Bundesliga.
According to the Telegraph, United have a deal in place to sign the 22-year-old Hoffenheim forward Joelinton, who was scouted extensively by the Magpies last season.
But no transfer can take place until United have appointed a new manager – with the arrival of Steve Bruce expected imminently.
And his first act could be to sign off a deal for striker Joelinton, who has been on head of recruitment Steve Nickson’s radar all summer, as a direct replacement for Salomon Rondon, who returned to West Brom this summer, despite a successful loan spell on Tyneside.
Meanwhile, Joselu’s departure has been confirmed, with the striker completing a permanent transfer to Alaves. He joins for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £2million.
The former Real Madrid man, who spent two years at St James’s Park, tweeted: “Dear Newcastle United Fans, the time has come to say goodbye. I just can say THANK YOU. Incredible Stadium, city, Club and people. Wish you all the best for the upcoming season.”
Meanwhile, former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon looks set to be reunited with Rafa Benitez in China.
According to Sky Sports, Dalian Yifang have agreed a deal with West Brom to sign Rondon, who has a release clause of £16.5million this summer with just a year left on his Baggies deal.
The report states the Venezualan international could even sign for the Chinese Super League club within the next 48 hours, with Rondon said to be keen to work with the Spaniard again after a successful campaign with Benitez at Tyneside.
And the agent of Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has reportedly met with officials of Serie A giants AC Milan with eyes on a summer move.
And finally, Newcastle United have reportedly paid £4million to secure the services of Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday.
According to the Sun, United this morning came to a compromise to take Bruce from the Championship club, following the 58-year-old’s offer to resign from his Owls role this morning.