Jarell Quansah in action against Newcastle United. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United are looking to bolster their defence this summer after missing out on Marc Guehi last year.

Newcastle’s ageing defence will be addressed ahead of the 2025-26 season with at least one new addition expected. Sven Botman is the only central defender below the age of 30 in Eddie Howe’s first team squad while Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are both out of contract as things stand this summer.

Schar is understood to be close to agreeing a new deal after playing a key role in the recent Carabao Cup win to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. The 33-year-old scored twice on Newcastle’s route to the final and is a regular starter in Howe’s side but may have to accept a smaller role in the side if he were to agree a new deal.

That’s because Newcastle are eyeing a defensive addition this summer. Guehi remains a player of interest after he was intensely pursued last summer though Newcastle are now casting their recruitment net further afield in what will be sporting director Paul Mitchell’s first full summer transfer window with money available to spend.

Newcastle United shortlist Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, has been shortlisted by Newcastle as a potential defensive addition this summer. The 22-year-old has played 55 times for Liverpool, including starting the 2-1 Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle at right-back last time out.

The Times have reported that Newcastle are targeting the defender for a summer transfer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has added that the defender is on The Magpies’ ‘shortlist’, though no contact has been made at this stage.

Quansah has been called up to the England senior squad but is yet to earn a cap. He is valued at around £30million and signed a long-term deal at Anfield last year.

NUFC eye £50m Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth

In addition to Quansah, Newcastle are also interested in AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen but face intense competition for the 19-year-old. Huijsen’s £50million release clause and impressive debut season in the Premier League make him a sought-after player.

Romano said: “Dean Huijsen, another name appreciated but Newcastle feel it will be difficult to get deal done.”

To have a chance of signing Huijsen, Newcastle would have to qualify for the Champions League and trigger the teenager’s significant release clause, which comes into effect this summer. The Magpies currently sit one point off the top five places with 10 games left to play, though they do have a game in hand on the teams above them.

The Spanish international’s preferred destination is understood to be Real Madrid, who are also keeping an eye on his situation along with Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus for £15million last summer.

But he isn’t the only Bournemouth defender on Newcastle’s radar, with Illya Zabarnyi also being monitored. The pair recently kept Alexander Isak quiet at St James’ Park as Bournemouth claimed a 4-1 win over The Magpies in the Premier League back in January.