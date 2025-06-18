A reported Newcastle United transfer target has completed a big money move to La Liga champions Barcelona.

Newcastle United’s attempts to add to their goalkeeping ranks has taken a blow after one reported transfer target completed a move to La Liga champions Barcelona.

As it stands, Nick Pope is Eddie Howe’s first choice stopper but there are doubts over the futures of a number of other goalkeepers within the Newcastle squad. The Magpies have already confirmed they are in talks over a contract extension for experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie has already put pen to paper on a new one-year deal.

Odysseas Vlachodimos, who joined Newcastle in a reported £20m deal last summer but made just one substitute appearance, could well leave St James Park this summer in a loan or permanent move and the future of Martin Dubravka could come into question if the Magpies are able to finalise a deal for another goalkeeper.

Burnley star James Trafford is believed to be Newcastle’s number one target and there have been reports the Magpies have entered into talks over a deal for the England Under-21 international just 12 months after they were initially linked with the former Manchester City academy man. However, Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia was also said to be on Newcastle’s radar after he impressed for the Catalan outfit last season and became one of the most highly-rated keepers in La Liga.

Wednesday brought confirmation Garcia will remain in Spain after La Liga champions Barcelona activated a release clause in his contract and he will now go into competition with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny to become Hansi Flick’s number one goalkeeper next season.

A club statement read: “FC Barcelona has activated the termination clause of player Joan Garcia. The cost of the clause was 25 million euros plus CPI. ​​​​​​This Friday, the player will sign a contract with Barça for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2031, in a private event at the FC Barcelona offices.”

What did Joan Garcia say ahead of his move to Barcelona?

Joan Garcia of RCD Espanyol kisses his badge following the LaLiga match between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at RCDE Stadium on May 24, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In an emotional statement aimed at former club Espanyol, the keeper said via his social media outlets: “I know that this decision will not be easy for everyone. I’m not asking you to understand it, but I want you to know that it’s a very thoughtful decision that I’ve considered not only for my career, but also for the good of the club, my family and me.

“It’s not a final goodbye, but a stage that closes with the conviction that everything I’ve experienced has made me better. You made me feel part of something so great. I leave with a heart full of gratitude, realising that this path has been full of beautiful moments and difficult ones, but all of them have helped me grow.

“I have defended these colors with everything I have, and that will always be my pride. Now a new challenge begins, which I face with enthusiasm, but also with a lot of respect for everything I leave behind. Thank you for everything. Goodbye”