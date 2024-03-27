Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s Archie Gray has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer, but the Magpies are far from the only Premier League club linked with a move for the 18-year-old. Gray has become a regular under Daniel Farke at Elland Road and has enjoyed a good season at right-back, despite playing predominantly as a midfielder as he rose through the ranks at the club.

Gray, who only turned 18 earlier this month, has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season with his form also earning him a call-up to the England Under-21’s squad. And Gray took no time to make his mark internationally at that level, scoring just five minutes into his debut against Azerbaijan. He then followed that up with an assist against Luxembourg on his first start.

Gray’s talent is clear and is someone that Leeds will be desperate to hold onto, however, with clubs like Newcastle, Manchester City, and Liverpool all reportedly chasing his signature, they may find it difficult to keep the teenager at Elland Road past this summer. All three of those clubs were linked with a move for Gray in January and have been tipped to reignite their interest once the summer transfer window opens.

Leeds may be able to boost their hopes of keeping Gray by securing promotion back to the Premier League. They currently sit top of the Championship, but are just one point ahead of third placed Ipswich Town.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, Farke, who handed him his senior debut back in August, was full of praise for the teenager and his ‘maturity’ since coming into his side: “All the praise has to go to Archie,” Farke said.

“You can work with a player, back the player and trust the player, but we can only bring him to the door and he has to make that step through it. How he's done that, with the maturity and consistency he has, is outstanding for a 17-year-old.

Daniel Farke handed Gray his Leeds United debut back in August. Since then, the teenager has played a crucial role in their quest for promotion to the Premier League.

“He's still unbelievably grounded, humble and has good habits. That is so crucial that you don't get over the moon after just one or two good games or a couple of good months. It is so far, so good. But quality is always defined over the long term, and he has to keep going in order to speak about a really quality season.

“I've worked throughout my career with fantastic young players. I don't like to compare that much, but it is fantastic what he's doing. When you are that young and getting that much praise it is not always easy to handle, but he's so, so grounded and so open to developing and working hard each day.

“The experience in his family helps a lot, and I have to give many compliments to the Gray family. They are doing fantastically well with him.”