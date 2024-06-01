Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Tosin Adarabioyo’s future.

Newcastle United have been dealt a potential blow in their pursuit of Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

The Magpies have been working on a deal with the out-of-contract Fulham defender since March and were previously believed to have fought off interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. But now it appears Chelsea have swooped into pole position to strike a deal with the 26-year-old defender, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has claimed: “Chelsea are closing in on deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, negotiations at final stages. Newcastle have been working on Tosin deal for weeks but Chelsea now clear favourites, cautious until it’s sealed.

“Tosin to be first signing for Enzo Maresca, if all goes to plan.”

Adarabioyo has played 129 games for Fulham since his arrival from Manchester City in 2020 but was left out of The Cottagers matchday squads for the final weeks of the season after informing the club he would be leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

In addition to Adarabioyo, Newcastle have also been pushing to sign former AFC Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer. The 25-year-old can play at both centre-back and left-back and has previously worked under Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who signed him for Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019.