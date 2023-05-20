The Premier League coming to a close means the summer transfer window is nearly upon us. The Magpies’ European hopes could mean this summer is a very busy time on Tyneside as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Here in our latest writer transfer Q&A, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s summer transfer window could look like, the latest on their interest in some of their biggest targets and how European football could impact their efforts in the market.

What positions will Newcastle United look to strengthen in?

Newcastle will always be open to signing players across the pitch that they believe can strengthen their squad. They will have a list of targets and priorities but if someone they want to sign becomes available at a price they’re willing to pay, then as we saw with the signing of Alexander Isak last summer, they will look to do a deal.

Specifically this summer though, there will undoubtedly be a left-back added to the squad with another central defender likely to come through the door. A midfielder, someone that can operate as a no.6 will also be targeted, whilst another forward addition, whether that is a striker, a winger or someone who can operate as both, may also be signed.

Dominik Szoboszlai has also emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer

What’s the latest on their interest in Kieran Tierney?

Tierney has been a target of Newcastle for a while now and is likely to leave Arsenal when the summer transfer window opens. He has struggled for regular game time at the Emirates Stadium this season and may see a move away from the club as a route back to playing regularly.

The Times report that Tierney is ‘expected’ to join Newcastle ahead of interest from Aston Villa this summer in a deal that could cost around £30million. Fresh reports have hinted that Manchester City may look to sign the 25-year-old this summer and could look to include him in a deal that sees Joao Cancelo head in the opposite direction.

How will European football impact their summer business?

Whilst Newcastle are still yet to confirm which European competition they will be playing in next season, the mere fact that they have guaranteed continental football will greatly help them in the summer transfer market. However, the benefits of Champions League participation could take their potential business to a whole new level.

The Magpies will reportedly look to sign four ‘elite’ players this summer to help improve the quality of their first-team squad. Being able to offer any new signing the chance to play Champions League football will greatly increase the amount and calibre of players they are able to attract - as well as having extra funds to satisfy the demands of these players.

Europa League football certainly isn’t to be sniffed at - but Champions League football will open doors that Europa League football simply can’t.

When does the summer transfer window open?