The Hungarian has impressed for RB Leipzig this season and could be the next player to emerge from the famed Red Bull talent conveyor belt. Despite being just 22 years of age, Szoboszlai already has great experience at the top level of European football and has been capped 30 times by his nation.

Regarded as the future of Hungarian football, Szoboszlai has a huge future in the game - but could his immediate future be at St James’ Park? The Magpies have been linked with a move for him when the summer window opens and here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about him and what he has said about his future at RB Leipzig:

Who is Dominik Szoboszlai?

After starring at youth level in his native Hungary, Szoboszlai was picked up by RB Salzburg in Austria and progressed through their ranks, regularly contributing goals and assists from attacking midfield and as a winger in their title winning campaigns. He then made the move to Leipzig in January 2021 for a fee of around £20m.

He was tipped to be one of the delayed European Champioship’s breakout stars in 2021, but a groin injury kept him out of the tournament. However, he has since recovered from that injury and continued to impress in Germany and at time of writing, has eight goals and thirteen assists in all competitions this season.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s interest?

According to Sky Germany, Szoboszlai is ‘being discussed internally’ at Newcastle who reportedly sent scouts to watch him in action against Werder Bremen recently. The 22-year-old netted the winner in that game. The report also suggests that Newcastle’s interest in Szoboszlai’s teammate Amadou Haidara has cooled.

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring the winner against Werder Bremen

Signing Szoboszlai would fit into Newcastle’s transfer policy this summer and both strengthen the quality and depth of players Eddie Howe has at his disposal - with players like Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes of a similar age profile.

How much would a move for Szoboszlai likely cost?

The Hungarian reportedly has a release clause of €70m (around £61m) in his contract. If accurate, then the Magpies would simply have to trigger this fee in order to begin negotiations with the player and his representatives.

Although it is clear Szoboszlai has a very bright future in the game and he won’t move clubs cheaply this summer, RB Leipzig’s model means they will be planning for his departure. Ultimately, however, the deciding factor in Newcastle having a chance to sign Szoboszlai this summer will likely rest on whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.

What has Szoboszlai said about his future?

Speaking after that win over Werder Bremen, Szoboszlai was asked about his future at the club and whether a move away from the club was on the horizon. “I didn’t say that,” Szoboszlai responded.

“We still have three games [remaining this season]. For those three games I’m definitely still at RB Leipzig. I want to play in the Champions League.”